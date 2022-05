Geneva-Ill.-based Fox Valley Orthopedics now offers robot-assisted knee replacement in its ASC using the Velys Robotic-Assisted Solution.

Fox Valley Orthopedics Ambulatory Surgery Center's joint replacement surgeon, Kenneth Chakour, MD, is the first physician in the Western Illinois suburbs to bring the technology to an ASC in an outpatient setting, according to a May 9 news release shared with Becker's.

The technology is designed to be tailored to each patient's anatomy, the release said.