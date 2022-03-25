5 orthopedic updates for ASC leaders

From reimbursement rates a devicemaker lawsuit, here are five orthopedic updates for ASC leaders to know:

1. Orthopedic cases offer the highest reimbursements to ASCs.

2. Self-employed orthopedic surgeons earn more than their employed counterparts.

3. Surgical devicemaker Exactech is being sued by three hip replacement recipients who said their Exactech Connexion GXL implants are defective and allege the company knew, but didn't warn them or their surgeons.

4. West Virginia, Maine, Massachusetts, New York and North Carolina have some of the fewest orthopedic ASCs, but are primed for growth.

5. Naples, Fla.-based Seaside Surgery Center has been experiencing an increase of joint replacements.