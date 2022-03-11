Florida surgery center sees influx of joint replacements

Naples, Fla.-based Seaside Surgery Center has been experiencing a surge of joint replacements.

The surgery center performed 80 joint replacement surgeries in January 2022, which is a 233 percent increase from the amount of joint replacement surgeries performed at the ASC in January 2021, according to a March 11 news release shared with Becker's.

"We have seen healthy growth year-over-year, since opening in late 2015, with only a slight dip during 2020. Our case numbers for 2021 are astonishing, representing a 129 percent increase over 2020!" Cindy Schuetz, RN, Seaside administrator, said.

Seaside mostly performs outpatient joint replacement surgeries. Total hip accounts for 44 percent of its joint replacements, while total knee accounts for 29 percent and partial knee accounts for 27 percent.