10 total joint replacement ASC physicians to know

Here are 10 physicians who perform outpatient total joint replacements:

John Belzer, MD. California Pacific Orthopaedics (San Francisco). Dr. Belzer was one of the first orthopedic surgeons in Northern California to perform anatomic total shoulder replacement and reverse total shoulder replacement. He currently chairs the orthopedic surgery department at the California Pacific Medical Center in San Francisco.

Sanjay Gupta, MD. Danbury (Conn.) Surgical Center. Dr. Gupta is chief of orthopedics at Danbury (Conn.) Hospital. He was voted a top physician by Connecticut magazine from 2014-2017.

Sherwood Duhon, MD. Gateway Surgery Center (Phoenix). Dr. Duhon specializes in sports injuries, fractures and joint replacement, including joint revision surgery. He is one of a few physicians in Phoenix educated on hip resurfacing techniques.

Albert Dunn, DO. Chardon (Ohio) Surgery Center. Dr. Dunn completed a one-year fellowship with the Orthopaedic Foundation in Stamford, Conn., during which he cared for high school, collegiate, Olympic and professional athletes. He has authored multiple publications in peer-reviewed journals and has lectured in various conference settings.

Brett Greenky, MD. Syracuse (N.Y.) Orthopedic Specialists. Dr. Greenky is an associate professor at Upstate Medical University and co-directs the joint replacement program at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Syracuse, N.Y. He is conducting a long-term study evaluating joint replacement infection rates prior to and after the use of ultraviolet lights.

Kenneth Gustke, MD. Florida Orthopaedic Institute (Temple Terrace). Dr. Gustke is a founding member and past president of the Florida Orthopaedic Institute. He has co-designed total hip replacement implants and a total knee replacement system.

Jeremy McCandless, MD. Advanced Surgery Center of North County (Escondido, Calif.). Dr. McCandless studied joint replacement, minimally invasive surgery, joint preservation and computer and robotic navigational surgery at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City. His specialties include partial and total knee replacement, robotic joint replacement, total hip replacement and treatment for knee and hip pain.

Brinceton Phipps, MD. Animas Surgical Hospital (Durango, Calif.). Dr. Phipps is president of Animas Orthopedic Associates and is also a board member of Animas Surgical Hospital. He performs more than 350 hip and knee joint replacement procedures each year.

Eli Powell, MD. Alpine Surgery Center (Anchorage, Ala.). Dr. Powell has published several articles in peer-reviewed journals and has participated on the editorial board of Current Sports Medicine Reports.

Aaron Salyapongse, MD. Fremont (Calif.) Surgery Center. Dr. Salyapongse is the medical director of joint replacements at Stanford Health Care -ValleyCare in Pleasanton, Calif. He is a certified instructor of anterior approach hip replacements, traveling nationally to teach surgeons how to perform the procedure.