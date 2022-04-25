10 total joint ASC physicians to know

Below are 10 physicians performing total joint replacements at ASCs:

Editor's note: This is not a list of top surgeons, but rather a list highlighting professional accomplishments. Becker's does not endorse any surgeons featured on this list.

This is not an exhaustive list. Physicians are listed in alphabetical order. To nominate a physician for future lists, please contact Riz Hatton at rhatton@beckershealthcare.com.

Tim Conlan, MD. Spectrum Orthopaedic (North Canton, Ohio). Dr. Conlan has been a board-certified orthopedic surgeon since 1998. He is a fellow of the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons and a member of the Ohio State Medical Association, Stark County Medical Society and more.

Kenneth Estrera, MD. Texas Metroplex Institute Surgical Center (Arlington). Before joining Texas Metroplex Institute, Dr. Estrera was an assistant professor in the department of orthopedic surgery at UT Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas. He also served as UT Southwestern Medical Center's medical director for the joint reconstruction service.

Brian Gladnick, MD. Carrell Clinic (Dallas and Frisco, Texas). Dr. Gladnick is the author of more than 50 publications, including scientific and review articles, textbook chapters and meeting abstracts. He is a member of the American Association of Hip and Knee Surgeons and the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons.

Scott Goldsmith, MD. Orthopaedic Medical Group of Tampa Bay (Fla.). Dr. Goldsmith has a special interest in hip and knee arthritis treatment and performs several hundred total joint replacement surgeries annually. He is certified by and a diplomate of the American Board of Orthopaedic Surgery.

Regan Hansen, MD. Lewiston (Idaho) Orthopedics. Dr. Hansen specializes in robotic total joint reconstruction of the shoulders, hips and knees. He has served Lewiston Orthopedics since 1999 and is licensed in Idaho and Washington.

Joshua Hickman, MD. Mountain Orthopedics (Bountiful, Utah). Dr. Hickman serves on a national faculty board that trains and certifies surgeons to use the Mako Robotic Total Knee Replacement. He primarily focuses on minimally invasive techniques for both the hip and knee.

Mark Kwartowitz, DO. Lederman Kwartowitz Center for Orthopedics & Sports Medicine (West Bloomfield, Mich.). Dr. Kwartowitz has been practicing since 2002 and specializes in minimally invasive knee, hip and shoulder surgery. He is affiliated with a variety of organizations including the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons and American Orthopaedic Society for Sports Medicine.

Stuart Melvin, MD. Washington Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine (Chevy Chase, Md., and Washington, D.C.). Dr. Melvin's scientific papers have been featured in the Journal of the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons, the Journal of Orthopaedic Trauma and more. He has also been a reviewer for the Journal of Arthroplasty since 2012.

Michael Slimack, DO. Wisconsin Specialty Surgery Center (Kenosha). Dr. Slimack specializes in adult reconstruction and total joint replacement. He also treats sports medicine-related injuries and performs knee arthroscopy.

Jeff Traub, MD. Atlanta Bone and Joint Specialists. Dr. Traub has been practicing for 19 years. He is the lead physician for all Ultimate Fighting Championship, boxing and other mixed martial arts events that are hosted in Atlanta.