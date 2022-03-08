10 total joint ASC physicians to know

Below are 10 physicians performing total joint replacements at ASCs:

Editor's note: This is not a list of top surgeons, but rather a list highlighting professional accomplishments. Becker's does not endorse any surgeons featured on this list.

This is not an exhaustive list. Physicians are listed in alphabetical order. To nominate a physician for future lists, please contact Riz Hatton at rhatton@beckershealthcare.com.

Khalid Azzam, MD. (St. Paul, Minn.). Dr. Azzam believes communication and mutual trust between the patient and the physician is the key to good patient outcomes. He specializes in hip and knee replacement and surgical fixation of bone fractures. He is also an assistant professor of orthopedic surgery at the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis.

Steven Dellose, MD. (Wilmington, Del.). Dr. Dellose holds many leadership positions including medical director of the Advanced Center for Joint Replacement at ChristianaCare in Newark, Del., treasurer for the Delaware Society of Orthopedic Surgeons and medical director for Muve Chadds Ford (Pa.) Ambulatory Surgical Center. He is also an executive committee member of the Delaware Orthopaedic Specialists.

Nicholas Frisch, MD. Frisch Ortho Hip & Knee Specialists (Rochester, Mich.). Dr. Frisch uses pain management pathways to allow patients to recover faster and return to their normal activities. His clinical interests include treatment of hip and knee degenerative disease, implant design, corrosion, and perioperative patient optimization.

Matthew Harb, MD. (Washington, D.C.). Dr. Harb has published peer reviewed journal articles, authored book chapters and has spoken about hip and knee replacements nationally. He has expertise in rapid recovery protocols and minimally invasive surgery to help patients get back on their feet faster. He has locations in Washington, D.C., and Germantown, Md.

Jacob Haynes, MD. (Oklahoma City). Dr. Haynes works to ensure a strong relationship with each of his patients. Giving his patients the ability to have a pain-free active lifestyle is what he enjoys the most about his practice. His surgical interests include direct anterior approach hip replacement, complex revision of failed knee and hip replacement, and partial and total knee replacement using navigation techniques.

Amir Jamali, MD. Joint Preservation Institute (Walnut Creek, Calif.). Dr. Jamali has served on the orthopedic faculty at Stanford (Calif.) University and University of California, Davis. He has two practice locations in Walnut Creek and Sacramento. He prioritizes delivering compassionate and technologically advanced care to patients of all ages.

Mark McKenna, MD. Premier Bone & Joint Centers (Laramie, Wyo.). In addition to practicing at Premier Bone & Joint Centers, Dr. McKenna also serves as a team physician for the University of Wyoming athletics. Dr. McKenna both teaches and is a preceptor at the Seattle-based UW School of Medicine's WWAMI program, a multistate medical education program serving Washington state, Wyoming, Alaska, Montana and Idaho.

Matthew Nadaud, MD. Knoxville (Tenn.) Orthopaedic Surgery Center. Dr. Nadaud has performed over 10,000 total joint surgeries. He has also helped develop multimodal pain management and rapid recovery protocols through interdisciplinary cooperation.

Andrew Noble, MD. Palm Beach Orthopaedic Institute (Jupiter, Fla.). Dr. Noble performs less invasive total knee replacements, robotic-assisted partial and total knee replacements using the Mako system, and direct anterior total hip replacement with the Hana table. He has locations in Jupiter and Palm Beach Gardens.

Bruce Seideman, MD. East Hills (N.Y.) Ambulatory Surgery Center. In addition to Dr. Seidman's service at East Hills Ambulatory Surgery Center, he is also chief of the joint replacement service at St. Francis Hospital in Roslyn, N.Y. Before his position at St. Francis, he served as chief of the joint replacement service at North Shore University Hospital in Manhasset, N.Y., for 11 years.