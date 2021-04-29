10 states with the biggest drop in total knee surgeries in 2020

Definitive Healthcare collected data on total knee replacements performed over the last two years by state and the case volume differential.

Ten states with the largest year-over-year drop in total knee surgeries in 2020:

1. New York: 81.3 percent of 2019 case volume (down 3,200 cases)
2. Alaska: 80.9 percent (down 104 cases)
3. Nebraska: 80.6 percent (down 646 cases)
4. Delaware: 78.1 percent (down 440 cases)
5. Maine: 76.6 percent (down 269 cases)
6. West Virginia: 71.9 percent (down 593 cases)
7. South Dakota: 69.3 percent (down 881 cases)
8. District of Columbia: 58.6 percent (down 223 cases)
9. Iowa: 58.5 percent (down 2,338 cases)
10. Hawaii: 54.8 percent (down 233 cases)

