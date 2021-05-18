Physician-owned ASC partners with hospital for knee replacement surgery

Physician-owned St. George (Utah) Surgical Center is collaborating with Mesa (Nev.) View Regional Hospital on inpatient robotics-assisted knee replacement surgeries.

Orthopedic surgeon Greg Hicken, MD, will be performing knee replacements at Mesa View using the Smith+Nephew Navio robotic surgery system, according to a LinkedIn post by St. George's director of business development, Maria Todd, PhD.

The robot is on loan from the St. George Surgical Center for inpatient surgeries. The system assists the orthopedic surgeon in performing procedures and ensures implants are placed accurately.

St. George Surgical Center is a multispecialty ASC accredited by the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care.

