Illinois ASC testing off-site sterilization program to increase surgical capacity

Rockford-based OrthoIllinois Surgery Center partnered with Vested Medical to launch an off-site sterilization program, Vested announced Feb. 18.

OrthoIllinois is piloting the program to examine how it could increase surgical capacity, reduce sterilization processing backlogs and minimize contamination risk.

The program is initially focused on total joint replacement instrument trays. OrthoIllinois' surgery center had maxed out its reprocessing capabilities. By outsourcing the reprocessing, the center has the capability to add additional cases without having to reprocess additional devices.

The partnership will be evaluated going forward, and full efficiency results will be announced at a later date.

