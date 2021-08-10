Two Oklahoma ophthalmologists first in state to offer light-adjusted lens implant

Two Oklahoma ophthalmologists affiliated with Precision Vision were selected as some of the first surgeons to offer a light-adjusted lens implant to patients.

Darrell Pickard, MD, and Joshua Jones, MD, are surgeons at Eye Care Oklahoma in Moore and Oklahoma City, an affiliate of Precision Vision, according to an Aug. 9 press release.



RxSight's light-adjustable lens uses customization to offer surgeons more accurate visual outcomes for patients. Its use can potentially eliminate the need for glasses after cataract surgery or refractive lens exchange.