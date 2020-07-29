State approves Virginia Surgery Center's relocation, expansion — 3 details

Virginia Surgery Center gained conditional state approval June 8 for a relocation and expansion project.

Three details:

1. A limited liability company, Virginia Surgery Center plans to relocate an outpatient surgical hospital and add two ophthalmology-focused operating rooms.

2. Virginia Surgery Center filed its letter of intent Dec. 27, 2019, and the state received the related project application Jan. 29.

3. The project was approved on the condition that Virginia Surgery Center provides a certain level of indigent care.

