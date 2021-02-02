Quigley Eye Specialists expands Florida presence with partnership

Fort Myers, Fla.-based Quigley Eye Specialists partnered with Coral Gables, Fla.-based Beraja Medical Institute and Douglas Surgery Center, according to a Feb. 2 news release.

Quigley Eye Specialists consists of more than 100 medical professionals and has locations across 10 Florida cities, the release said.

Roberto Beraja, MD, and Victor Beraja, MD, operate Beraja Medical Institute and Douglas Surgery Center, the release said. The partnership will establish Quigley Eye Specialists' presence in Miami-Dade County, the release said.

More articles on surgery centers:

Intermountain Healthcare campus in Utah to include ASC

Alabama hospital seeks approval to turn outpatient department into ASC in $4M project

Biden exec order reopens ACA insurance marketplaces: What ASCs need to know

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.