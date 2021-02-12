Oregon ophthalmologists urge state lawmakers to reject optometrist's scope of service expansion bill

Oregon lawmakers are urging state legislators to reject a bill that would allow optometrists to perform scalpel and laser surgery on and around a patient's eye, the Portland Business Journal reported Feb. 12.

The Oregon Academy of Ophthalmology argued the bill would compromise patient safety and quality of care.

Julie Falardeau, MD, academy president, said, "To suggest that traditional medical and surgical training is no longer necessary to safely perform eye surgery is dangerously misleading."

Optometrists in the state support the measure. They argue it would allow optometrists to practice at the highest level of their education and training.

Ophthalmologists undergo eight years of clinical training, while optometrists study for four years but do not attend medical school or undergo training to treat complex eye conditions.

Oregon is not the first state to consider such legislation. Vermont lawmakers considered and rejected similar legislation.

