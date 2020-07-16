Ophthalmologists support efforts to reduce surgical waste, survey says

Ophthalmologists largely support efforts to decrease surgical waste, according to a study published in the Journal of Cataract & Refractive Surgery.

More than 1,300 U.S. cataract surgeons and nurses responded to the survey. Some 93 percent said something needed to be done to reduce the amount of waste produced by surgery, and 87 percent said they wanted professional societies to lead the effort to reduce surgeries' carbon footprint.

In response, the American Academy of Ophthalmology and American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery joined 27 other medical societies in creating the Medical Society Consortium on Climate & Health. The consortium is focused on addressing climate change.

