Ohio eye practice to rebrand 18 practices

Cincinnati-based Tri-State Centers for Sight will rebrand as MidWest Eye Center to better reflect the practice's commitment to delivering innovative patient care.

What you should know:

1. MidWest Eye Center has 17 ophthalmologists and eight optometrists with 18 locations in Ohio and northern Kentucky.

2. Tri-State acquired MidWest Eye Center in 2015 and rebranded it as a Tri-State practice. Tri-State is now adopting the MidWest Eye Center moniker after realizing the practice has name recognition.

3. By the end of the year, all Tri-State practices will be rebranded to feature MidWest Eye Center signage.

