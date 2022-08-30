OCLI Vision adds optometrist to Connecticut practice

Garden City, N.Y.-based OCLI Vision added Himakshi Bhatt, OD, to Ophthalmic Consultants of Connecticut.

Ophthalmic Consultants of Connecticut has locations in East Haven, Fairfield and Meriden, according to an Aug. 29 news release from OCLI Vision.

Dr. Bhatt recently finished his ocular disease residency at Omni Eye Services of Atlanta, according to the release. There he gained experience in surgical co-management and medical optometry care for cataracts, glaucoma, retina and anterior segment.

OCLI Vision is supported by Spectrum Vision Partners, an ophthalmology-focused management service organization. The practice has 42 locations across Connecticut, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and West Virginia, according to its website.