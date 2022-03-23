Michigan ophthalmology practice settles service animal complaint

Grand Blanc-based Retina Associates of Michigan settled allegations that it refused to allow a service animal beyond its patient waiting area, the Justice Department said March 23.

Under the settlement, the practice will adopt a nondiscrimination policy allowing service animals to accompany patients into examination and treatment rooms. Employees will be trained on the Americans with Disabilities Act, and the policy will be posted online and in the practice's facilities.

Retina Associates also will pay damages to the patient involved in the settlement, though the amount was not disclosed.