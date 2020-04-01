Michigan eye group pivots to telemedicine

Private equity-backed Blue Sky Vision made a series of changes at its practices due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

What you should know:

1. The management company created a COVID-19 response team that rolled out a series of changes at its affiliated practices.

2. All Blue Sky-affiliated practices are now using telehealth to see patients. Blue Sky set up a call center for teams to work remotely and continue to communicate with patients.

3. Blue Sky is also using social media and internal platforms to provide consistent updates to patients and team members.

