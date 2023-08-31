Law firm investigates data breach at Georgia eye center

Lynch Carpenter, a national class action law firm, is investigating claims against Cumming, Ga.-based Milan Eye Center related to a data breach.

A third-party vendor of Milan Eye Center experienced a data breach that compromised certain patient information after an unauthorized party gained access to information that was maintained by the vendor.

The data, which includes names, Social Security numbers and dates of birth, was accessed between May 18 and July 23, 2020.

The law firm claims that patients who received care from Milan Eye Center before July 23, 2020, may be eligible for compensation, the release said.