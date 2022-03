Nashville, Tenn.-based Vanderbilt Eye Institute, the largest ophthalmology practice in Tennessee and surrounding states, is opening a new eye center in Murfreesboro, Tenn., Rutherford Source reported March 23.

The addition will allow VEI to refocus its original office to pediatric ophthalmology and retina subspecialty care, the report said. The grand opening of the new center is set for March 24.