How 10 eye care chains compare in 2022

Ariana Portalatin

Several ophthalmology groups added practices and providers to their networks in 2021, reaching new milestones and expanding their footprint in the U.S.

Here are how 10 eye care groups compare in 2022:

Note: This list is not exhaustive.

Comprehensive EyeCare Partners (Las Vegas)
Locations: 45
ASCs: 8
Providers: 102

Spectrum Vision Partners (Garden City, N.Y.)
Locations: 29
ASCs: 3
Providers: 75+

EyeCare Partners (St. Louis)
Locations: 640
ASCs: 28
Providers: 1,000+

Retina Consultants of America (Southlake, Texas)
Locations: 145+
Providers: 170+

EyeSouth Partners (Atlanta)
Locations: 125
ASCs: 16
Providers: 246

US Eye (Sarasota, Fla.)
Locations: 57
ASCs: 5
Providers:106

Vision Innovation Partners (Annapolis, Md.)
Locations: 61
ASCs: 10
Providers: 144

Eye Health America (Greenville, S.C.)
Locations: 42
ASCs: 7
Providers: 75

Sight Growth Partners (Hauppauge, N.Y.)
Locations: 65
Providers: 15

Unifeye Vision Partners (Dallas)
Locations: 33
ASCs: 6
Providers: 92

