Eye Surgeons of Indiana adds Lafayette office with surgery center

Indianapolis-based Eye Surgeons of Indiana recently added the Williamson Eye Institute in Lafayette, Ind., to its network.

The institute is merging with Eye Surgeons of Indiana so the institute can continue providing care to patients after the retirement of Robert Williamson, MD.

Two ophthalmologists from the institute, Kathleen Williamson, MD, and Christine Bolton, OD, will continue practicing at the institute, which will add five providers to its team.

Eye Surgeons of Indiana has additional locations in Indianapolis, Greenfield, Anderson and Greenwood.