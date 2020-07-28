Eye group brings Dr. Catherine Baston on board

Catherine Baston, MD, is the newest ophthalmologist at Harman Eye Center.

Dr. Baston brings more than 14 years of experience to the clinic and surgery center operator. She has practiced ophthalmology in El Paso, Texas, and Greenville, S.C.

A graduate of the University of South Carolina School of Medicine in Columbia, Dr. Baston completed residency training at The Ohio State University in Columbus.

With a dozen locations, Harman Eye Center is part of Richmond, Va.-based Atlantic Vision Partners.

