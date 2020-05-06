COVID-19 will shift procedures to ophthalmic ASCs — 3 insights

Ophthalmology procedures are likely to shift from hospitals to ASCs because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ophthalmology Times reports.

What you should know:

1. Because ASCs were largely isolated from COVID-19 responses, procedures could shift to ASCs to be performed during the surgical ramp-up period.

2. ASCs are equipped to handle high volumes of cataract procedures that may arise as elective procedure bans are lifted.

3. Baltimore-based Wilmer Eye Institute Director Peter McDonnell, MD, said COVID-19 may be what accelerates the shift to ASCs.

"I do think the pandemic will accelerate the trend for ophthalmologists to move their cases to ASCs whenever possible, and put pressure on payers to increase the number of procedures for which they will reimburse when performed in ASCs," he said.

