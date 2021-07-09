Children's Hospital of Philadelphia names new ophthalmology chief

The Children's Hospital of Philadelphia recently appointed Gil Binenbaum, MD, as its new chief of ophthalmology.

Dr. Binenbaum has been an attending surgeon at the children's hospital since 2007 and is currently an associate professor at the University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine in Philadelphia, according to a July 1 press release.

Dr. Binenbaum received his medical degree from Perelman. Afterward, he completed his residency at the Scheie Eye Institute in Philadelphia and a fellowship at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.

He specializes in ocular signs of child abuse, amblyopia, strabismus and retinopathy of prematurity.