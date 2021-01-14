California eye foundation opens surgery center catering to underinsured patients

Pacific Vision Foundation opened the Pacific Vision Surgery Center in San Francisco, Invision reported Jan. 14.

The nonprofit organization opened the surgery center, which will provide care to patients regardless of their ability to pay.

The opening of the surgery center coincided with the launch of the foundation's patient assistance fund. The fund will exist to provide care to underinsured patients.

Laura Coleman, BSN, RN, the center's clinical director of nursing, said: "This surgery center meets a longstanding need in San Francisco, where community clinics have up to a yearlong waiting list. With the best technologies available today, we are the newest ophthalmology surgery center in the Bay Area. As a result, our patients will be able to enjoy lower wait times and faster recovery, regardless of their financial background."

