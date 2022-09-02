73 universities with ongoing ophthalmology research funded by NIH grants

The National Institutes of Health provides ophthalmology labs and universities with funds for new research and developments in the field of eyecare.

There are currently 73 universities with ongoing ophthalmology research projects funded by the NIH.

Seventy-three universities with ongoing NIH funded eyecare research and the number of projects.

1. Johns Hopkins University (Baltimore): 61

2. University of California San Francisco: 54

3. University of Southern California (Los Angeles): 31

4. University of Michigan Ann Arbor: 27

5. Duke University (Durham, N.C.): 26

6. Oregon Health and Science University (Portland): 25

7. Stanford (Calif.) University: 25

8. Columbia University Health Sciences (New York City): 24

9. University of California Los Angeles: 23

10. Wayne State University (Detroit): 23

11. University of Alabama at Birmingham: 22

12. Washington University (St. Louis): 21

13. University of California San Diego: 20

14. University of Illinois at Chicago: 20

15. University of Utah (Salt Lake City): 20

16. University of California Irvine: 18

17. University of Miami School of Medicine: 17

18. University of Rochester (New York): 17

19. University of Wisconsin Madison: 16

20. University of Pennsylvania (Philadelphia): 14

21. University of Washington (District of Columbia): 14

22. Baylor (Texas) College of Medicine: 13

23. Cleveland Clinic Lerner College of Medicine-Case Western Reserve University: 13

24. New York University School of Medicine: 13

25. University of Pittsburgh at Pittsburgh: 13

26. University of California at Davis: 12

27. UT Southwestern Medical Center: 12

28. Purdue University at Indianapolis: 11

29. University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center (Oklahoma City): 11

30. Medical College of Wisconsin (Wauwatosa): 10

31. Northwestern University at Chicago: 10

32. University of Minnesota (St. Paul): 9

33. University of Missouri Columbia: 9

34. Upstate Medical University (Syracuse, N.Y.): 9

35. Ohio State University (Columbus): 8

36. Case Western Reserve University (Cleveland): 7

37. Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai (New York City): 7

38. University of Colorado Denver: 7

39. University of Iowa (Iowa City): 7

40. West Virginia University (Morgantown): 7

41. Yale University (New Haven, Conn.)

42. Emory University (Atlanta): 6

43. State University of New York at Buffalo: 6

44. University of Louisville: 6

45. University of Nebraska Medical Center (Omaha): 6

46. University of Tennessee Health Sciences Center (Memphis): 6

47. University of California Berkeley: 5

48. University of Florida (Gainesville): 5

49. University of Texas Med Galveston: 5

50. Medical University of South Carolina (Charleston): 4

51. University of Virginia (Charlottesville): 4

52. Boston University Medical Campus: 3

53. SUNY Downstate Medical Center (New York City): 3

54. University of Massachusetts Medical School at Worcester: 3

55. University of Missouri Kansas City: 3

56. Augusta (Ga.) University: 2

57. New England College of Optometry (Boston): 2

58. Saint Louis University: 2

59. Trustees of Indiana University (Bloomington): 2

60. University of North Carolina Chapel Hill: 2

61. University of Arizona (Tucson): 2

62. University of North Texas Health Sciences Center (Dallas): 2

63. University of Texas Health Sciences Center Houston: 2

64. Weill Medical College of Cornell University (Ithaca, N.Y.): 2

65. Georgetown University (District of Columbia): 1

66. LSU Health Sciences Center (Baton Rouge): 1

67. Pennsylvania State University Hershey Medical Center: 1

68. Tufts University Boston: 1

69. Tulane University (New Orleans): 1

70. University of Cincinnati: 1

71. University of Kentucky (Lexington): 1

72. University of Maryland Baltimore: 1

73. University of South Florida (Tampa): 1