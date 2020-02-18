5 things to know about ophthalmologist salary & employment

Ophthalmologists are among the top earning specialties, with the majority of them choosing to work in an office based single-specialty group, according to Medscape's 2019 ophthalmologist compensation report.

To compile the report, Medscape polled 20,000 physicians, providing salary information, employment settings and more.

1. According to Medscape, ophthalmologists make $366,000 on average, earning more than general surgeons ($362,000), oncologists ($359,000) and emergency medicine physicians ($353,000).

2. Self-employed ophthalmologists make $398,000 on average, while employed ophthalmologists make $329,000.

3. Fifty-three percent of ophthalmologists said they felt they were fairly compensated.

4. The most common workplace for ophthalmologists was an office-based single-specialty group (44 percent), followed by office-based solo practice (19 percent), academic, research, military and government settings (8 percent), healthcare organizations (8 percent), hospitals (4 percent) and outpatient clinics (1 percent).

5. Ophthalmologists were the most likely at 79 percent to say that they would stick with the same specialty if they could choose again.

