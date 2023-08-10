5 fast facts on the state of ophthalmology

Here are five statistics offering insight into the field of ophthalmology recently:
$326,840: The average pay among ophthalmologists in outpatient care settings, the highest-paying practice setting for ophthalmologists.
9.7: The average number of hours ophthalmologists spend on paperwork and administrative tasks each week.
6 percent: The percentage of ophthalmologists who participate in value-based care models.
$91,106: The difference in average annual pay between ophthalmologists who are employed ($345,817) and self-employed ($436,923).
76: The percentage of ophthalmologists who plan to continue taking new and current Medicare and Medicaid patients.