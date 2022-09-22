Which specialists see the largest financial benefit from self-employment?

Gastroenterologists see the largest financial benefit from self-employment out of 13 specialties, according to data compiled from Medscape's 2022 salary reporter, based on practitioners with eight to 14 years of experience.
Employed vs. self-employed salaries for 13 specialties:
Gastroenterologists
Employed: $361,956
Self-Employed: $480,437
Difference: $118,481
Cardiologist
Employed: $408,542
Self-Employed: $512,067
Difference: $103,525
Orthopedists
Employed: $400,632
Self-Employed: $503,517
Difference: $102,885
Endocrinologists
Employed: $175,695
Self-Employed: $271,916
Difference: $96,221
Ophthalmologists
Employed: $345,817
Self-Employed: $436,923
Difference: $91,106
Radiologists
Employed: $402,274
Self-Employed: $489,157
Difference: $86,883
Anesthesiologist
Employed: $369,379
Self-Employed: $450,455
Difference: $81,076
Dermatologists
Employed: $365,292
Self-Employed: $444,032
Difference: $78,740
Internal medicine specialists
Employed: $203,512
Self-Employed: $275,956
Difference: $72,444
Urologists
Employed: $420,667
Self-Employed: $493,082
Difference: $72,415
Psychiatrists
Employed: $230,130
Self-Employed: $296,385
Difference: $66,255
Gynecologists
Employed: $298,265
Self-Employed: $363,915
Difference: $65,650
Pathologists
Employed: $305,218
Self-Employed: $344,664
Difference: $39,446