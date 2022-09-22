Which specialists see the largest financial benefit from self-employment?

Gastroenterologists see the largest financial benefit from self-employment out of 13 specialties, according to data compiled from Medscape's 2022 salary reporter, based on practitioners with eight to 14 years of experience.

Employed vs. self-employed salaries for 13 specialties:

Gastroenterologists

Employed: $361,956

Self-Employed: $480,437

Difference: $118,481

Cardiologist

Employed: $408,542

Self-Employed: $512,067

Difference: $103,525

Orthopedists

Employed: $400,632

Self-Employed: $503,517

Difference: $102,885

Endocrinologists

Employed: $175,695

Self-Employed: $271,916

Difference: $96,221

Ophthalmologists

Employed: $345,817

Self-Employed: $436,923

Difference: $91,106

Radiologists

Employed: $402,274

Self-Employed: $489,157

Difference: $86,883

Anesthesiologist

Employed: $369,379

Self-Employed: $450,455

Difference: $81,076

Dermatologists

Employed: $365,292

Self-Employed: $444,032

Difference: $78,740

Internal medicine specialists

Employed: $203,512

Self-Employed: $275,956

Difference: $72,444

Urologists

Employed: $420,667

Self-Employed: $493,082

Difference: $72,415

Psychiatrists

Employed: $230,130

Self-Employed: $296,385

Difference: $66,255

Gynecologists

Employed: $298,265

Self-Employed: $363,915

Difference: $65,650

Pathologists

Employed: $305,218

Self-Employed: $344,664

Difference: $39,446