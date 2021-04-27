4 moves by private equity-backed Midwest Vision Partners

Chicago-based, private equity-backed Midwest Vision Partners has announced two partnerships in the past week.

Here are four recent updates from the rapidly growing partnership:

1. MVP announced its partnership with Eye Centers of Ohio April 26, which broadens the MVP network to over 110 physicians and over 1,000 support staff serving 51 locations across Michigan and Ohio.

2. MVP announced a partnership with three different ophthalmology groups in the Detroit area on April 21. The partnerships collectively added seven physicians, over 150 employees and four locations to MVP's portfolio.

3. MVP announced a partnership with Sandusky, Ohio-based Parschauer Eye Center on Jan. 4. Parschauer Eye Center operates two clinics in Sandusky and Fremont with over 10 ophthalmologists and optometrists.

4. MVP teamed up with ophthalmology practice Medina (Ohio) Vision Center in December 2020.

