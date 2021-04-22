PE-backed Midwest Vision Partners teams up with Detroit groups

Chicago-based, private equity-backed Midwest Vision Partners announced a partnership with three different ophthalmology groups in the Detroit area.

The partnership includes Grosinger, Spigelman & Grey and Cataract and Eye Consultants of Michigan, both based in Bloomfield Township, and the Eye Surgery Center of Michigan in Troy, according to an April 21 release.

This marks MVP's 10th partnership in the Detroit area, and collectively adds seven physicians, over 150 employees and four locations to MVP's portfolio.

Eye Surgery Center of Michigan is a single-specialty ASC. Grosinger, Spigelman & Grey and Cataract and Eye Consultants of Michigan provide ophthalmological services including cataract surgery, laser vision correction and retina services.

MVP's network now consists of over 1,000 employees and over 108 physicians providing optical, medical and surgical eye care services at 48 locations.

