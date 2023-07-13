4 big ophthalmology moves shaping the industry

Here are four major ophthalmology industry updates that Becker's has reported on since June 13:

1. A ransomware attack was staged against Fort Collins, Colo.-based management services organization Panorama Eyecare.

2. Novartis agreed to divest its "front of eye" ophthalmology assets to global health company Bausch + Lomb in a $2.5 billion deal, including $1.75 billion in cash upfront.

3. Members of Congress are taking action to push CMS and the Department of Health and Human Services to reform prior authorization rules as several well-known medical organizations, including the American Academy of Ophthalmology, have warned of safety impacts to patients caused by delays.

4. Greenfield, Mass.-based Pioneer Valley Ophthalmic Consultants filed a notice of data breach with the Vermont attorney general following a data security incident at third-party vendor Alta Medical Management.