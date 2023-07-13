Panorama Eyecare patient data breach impacts 4 clinics, ASCs

A ransomware attack was staged against Fort Collins, Colo.-based management services organization Panorama Eyecare, according to a July 13 report from Invision.

Ransomware company LockBit allegedly collected 800 gigabytes of private patient data from four of Panorama's clients, according to the report.

The impacted practices include Fort Collins-based Eye Center of Northern Colorado, Denver Eye Surgeons, Cheyenne (Wyo.) Eye Clinic & Surgery Center and Fort Collins-based 20/20 Vision Center.

LockBit has posted screen captures online showing patient data from both the Eye Center of Northern Colorado and Denver Eye Surgeons, according to the report.