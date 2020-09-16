Work progressing on Wisconsin orthopedic, spine center

Work is progressing on the ThedaCare, Neuroscience Group and Hand to Shoulder Center of Wisconsin joint venture, Orthopedic, Spine and Pain Center, the Post Crescent reports.

What you should know:

1. The Wisconsin providers broke ground on the spine center in late August.

2. The center is being built in Appleton, Wis.

3. The center will have private recovery rooms, a restaurant, heated discharge areas, a warm water therapy pool and a simulation apartment for simulating post-discharge recovery.

