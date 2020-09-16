Work progressing on Wisconsin orthopedic, spine center

Eric Oliver -   Print  |

Work is progressing on the ThedaCare, Neuroscience Group and Hand to Shoulder Center of Wisconsin joint venture, Orthopedic, Spine and Pain Center, the Post Crescent reports.

What you should know:

1. The Wisconsin providers broke ground on the spine center in late August.

2. The center is being built in Appleton, Wis.

3. The center will have private recovery rooms, a restaurant, heated discharge areas, a warm water therapy pool and a simulation apartment for simulating post-discharge recovery.

More articles on surgery centers:
The great equalizer — Why a New Jersey ASC surgeon wouldn't perform a total joint without a surgical robot
67 spine surgeries CMS may remove from the inpatient-only list in 2021
AmSurg taps cardiology leader as next president — 3 details

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.

 

Featured Webinars

Featured Whitepapers