UC San Diego breaks ground on outpatient center in multibillion dollar project

University of California San Diego broke ground on an outpatient center, a part of a multibillion dollar project on its La Jolla (Calif.) campus, American School & University reported Jan. 3.

The 250,000-square-foot outpatient center will house specialty clinical programs, including oncology, neurosurgery, urology, otolaryngology and orthopedics.

The center will have ambulatory surgery operating rooms, gastroenterology procedure rooms, advanced imaging, infusion and radiation oncology.

The development is estimated to cost $2.5 billion to $3 billion. Construction is expected to take 15 years in five phases, with the outpatient center scheduled to open in 2025.