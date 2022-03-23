Tennessee hospital, clinic building campus with 8-OR ASC 

Baptist Memorial Health Care, the Jackson Clinic and Rendina Healthcare Real Estate broke ground on an outpatient campus and medical office building in Jackson, Tenn., Rendina said March 23.

The two-story, 134,966-square-foot facility will house an ASC with eight operating rooms and four procedure rooms, leased by Memphis, Tenn.-based Baptist Memorial. The Jackson Clinic, a multispecialty group, will lease 70,000 square feet of the space.

Construction is slated for completion in the second quarter of 2023, according to Rendina.