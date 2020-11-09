State approves South Carolina hospital's ASC, denies physician-owned proposal
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control approved Orangeburg, S.C.-based Regional Medical Center's plan to develop an ambulatory surgery facility, The Times and Democrat reported Nov. 7.
Concurrently, the department denied a competing proposal from two Orangeburg physicians, saying the physicians didn't identify how many patients would utilize the ASC.
Regional will turn its 10,000-square-foot Dialysis Access Institute into a surgery center. It will have six operating rooms and will specialize in gastroenterology, orthopedics, ENT, urology, podiatry and general surgery.
Regional will pay $2.4 million for the project.
