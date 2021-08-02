SoutheastHEALTH breaks ground on 2nd phase of $125M expansion 

SoutheastHEALTH broke ground on the second phase of its $125 million expansion featuring an ASC in Cape Girardeau, Mo., local CBS affiliate KFVS12 reported July 30.

Phase 2 includes a $25 million, 70,000-square-foot building that will house Southeast Orthopedics, a sports medicine center and Southeast Woman’s integrated health services, as well as a $50 million renovation of the Southeast Emergency Services Department.

A $20 million ASC offering orthopedics, general surgery and women’s health, among other specialties, will be built in the third phase of the expansion.

Phase 1, the $30 million Southeast Behavioral Hospital, was completed in March.