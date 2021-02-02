South Carolina physicians won't challenge hospital's ASC development

General surgeon Dion Franga, MD, and radiologist Amit Sanghi, DO, will not appeal the state's decision to approve Orangeburg, S.C.-based Regional Medical Center's ASC project, which is being developed across the street from their recently approved ASC project, The Times and Democrat reported Feb. 1.

The state approved competing ASC projects for the physicians, who make up Ambulatory Partners, and Regional Medical Center.

While the hospital is considering appealing the state's decision to grant Ambulatory Partners a certificate of need, the physicians said, in a press release, "Ambulatory Partners fully supports the hospital's efforts to enhance its service offerings and increase revenues at a time when it is greatly needed."

The hospital is evaluating all options available to it. Regional Medical Center requested a written notice confirming Ambulatory Partners' certificate of need. Upon receiving the notice, the hospital can start the appeal process

More articles on surgery centers:

Intermountain Healthcare campus in Utah to include ASC

Alabama hospital seeks approval to turn outpatient department into ASC in $4M project

Biden exec order reopens ACA insurance marketplaces: What ASCs need to know

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.