Plans for Buffalo ASC scrapped 

A January 2019 plan that included a new ASC in the Buffalo, N.Y., suburb of Amherst has been scrapped, according to a Dec. 20 report from The Buffalo News.

Mensch Capital Partners and other builders had been slated to develop up to 53 acres into projects including a medical and surgery center, the report said. The ASC was a later addition to a plan that the town and the investment firm had been discussing since 2012.

But after nearly ten years of changing and adding wrinkles to the plans, Amherst Supervisor Brian Kulpa and Mensch Managing Partner Daniel Hamister agreed to simplify and scale them back. Mensch is now set to revitalize Amherst's golf course and former country club before selling it back to the town.

The 53-acre property that had previously been slated to include the ASC is no longer part of the agreement, the report said.