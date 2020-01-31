Pain practice leaves temporary location behind — 3 details

Little Rock, Ark.-based Pain Treatment Centers of America moved into a new surgery center, according to Garrett McPherson, executive leasing broker at Haag Brown Commercial Real Estate.

What you should know:

1. The new surgery center is in Jonesboro, Ark., at the Reserve at Hill Park.

2. Pain Treatment Centers of America saw its first patient at the new facility Jan. 27.

3. The practice had been using a temporary location for 18 months before moving into the surgery center.

