Orthopedic ASC proposed for Detroit suburb

The Novi Mich., Planning Commission unanimously recommended that plans for an ASC be advanced to the next stage of development, Hometown Life reported Feb. 2.

An unspecified owner is seeking to develop an ASC on a vacant plot of land that will include orthopedic, physical medicine and pain management services.

The center would be nearly 17,000 square feet.

Truman Timmis, a representative of the owner, presented the preliminary site and stormwater management plans to the planning commission. Mr. Timmis said the owner is working under an aggressive timeline. If approved, the project would break ground in March.

The plans now advance to the City Council for final approval.

