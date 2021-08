Wynn Hospital is trying to secure a property in Utica, N.Y., to house a medical office building and ASC, Observer Dispatch reported Aug. 24.

The property currently houses a plumbing and heating company. Oneida County Industrial Development Agency is looking into the legal right to use eminent domain for the hospital to acquire the property.

Alongside the ASC, the MOB is expected to house physician offices, outpatient radiology and a laboratory patient service center.