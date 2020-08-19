Multispecialty ASC underway in Pennsylvania: 3 key details

A multispecialty ASC is being built in Hamburg, Pa., according to Dennis Campbell of Heim Construction Co., a company involved in the project.

Three details:

1. Tilden Ambulatory Surgery Center will offer interventional pain medicine, interventional radiology, gastroenterology and ophthalmology services.

2. There will be 8,750 square feet of surgery center space in the 10,135-square-foot building.

3. The ASC will have a total occupancy of 87 people, with handicap accessible pickup and drop-off areas, separate employee entrances and Class C operating rooms.

