Michigan hospital to add $10M medical office building

The Mackinac Straits Health System in St. Ignace, Mich., plans to add a 20,000-square-foot medical office building to its facilities, according to a Jan. 27 report from the Petoskey News-Review.

The project, scheduled to break ground in June, is being financed with the help of a $10 million grant from the state. It is expected to be completed in 2024.

Since its opening 13 years ago, the health system has added primary care, orthopedic and spine care and pain management, and only continues to expand.

The new facility will expand the hospital's operating space and will house administrative and office workspace.

The current hospital is 86,000 square feet, and with the added space, the hospital plans to hire additional staff.