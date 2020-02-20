Maine hospital to add medical office building as part of $536M project

Portland-based Maine Medical Center is commencing a multiphase project to build a 270,000-square-foot inpatient tower, develop a parking garage, expand the hospital's East Tower and erect a 110,000-square-foot medical office building, Boston Real Estate Times reports.

What you should know:

1. The $536 million project is the largest Maine Medical Center has undertaken. The expansion will be developed over four phases and several years.

2. The medical office building will offer neuroscience, vascular surgery and ENT services.

3. Work is expected to continue through 2023, with no definitive completion date attached to the project.

More articles on surgery centers:

PE-backed Prism Vision snags Maryland eye group — 4 insights

Florida ASC buyer projects $18M profit in 1st year: 5 details

Physician-owned eye group acquires California practice

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.