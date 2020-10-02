Joint venture New England Surgical Suites opens

New England Surgical Suites opened in Natick, Mass., expanding on a partnership between Shields Health Care and Reliant Medical Group, the Boston Globe reports.

Quincy, Mass.-based Shields Health Care and Worcester, Mass.-based Reliant Medical Group had previously opened a surgery center as part of a joint venture with Worcester-based UMass Memorial Health Care.

New England Surgical Suites is a 13,000-square-foot ASC. This center was developed with Natick, Mass.-based providers Orthopedics New England and New England Hand Associates.

The multispecialty center will perform general surgery and orthopedics, among others.

