Iredell Health System meeting community's outpatient surgery needs with new center

Iredell Health System is opening a medical facility with a surgery clinic in Mooresville, N.C., to accommodate the need for outpatient surgery, the Mooresville Tribune reported May 29.

Statesville, N.C.-based Iredell Health System held a community focus group when designing the Mooresville facility to ensure the project was meeting the needs of residents. After the focus group cited a lack of local outpatient surgery provisions, Iredell decided to build an on-campus surgery clinic that specializes in outpatient procedures.

"This level of outpatient facility doesn’t exist in this immediate region," said Jason Bately, MD, the medical director of Iredell Surgery at Mooresville. "To be able to provide something to the Mooresville community with this cutting edge facility that you would previously have to drive to Charlotte or Winston-Salem really serves a need."

The surgical center will open on the Iredell Mooresville campus in July.