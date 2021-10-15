Iowa ASC project bumped after partnership proposal from hospital

An Iowa ASC's certificate of need hearing has been bumped from the State Health Facilities Council's October agenda and moved to February's, The Gazette reported Oct. 15.

Iowa City, Iowa-based Steindler Orthopedic Clinic requested the CON hearing for its $17.9 million North Liberty ASC be bumped after an unspecified in-state hospital system approached Steindler with a partnership proposal.

The unnamed hospital system proposed that Steindler expand its plans and build an inpatient hospital and an accompanying outpatient orthopedic specialty center, according to The Gazette.

The proposed Steindler North Liberty ASC, if completed, would be located next to an as-yet-unfinished $395 million University of Iowa hospital.